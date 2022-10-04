Wayzata volleyball coach Scott Jackson said Monday that the Trojans' loss to Northfield at a tournament in Marshall earlier this season, breaking the two-time defending Class 4A champions' 62-match winning streak, came as a bit of a relief. Wayzata came into the season having won 54 straight matches.

"I talked to the team after the third match of the season and had to remind them that we were 3-0, not 57-0," Jackson said, referring to a Wayzata winning streak that dated back to 2019. "The players were feeling too much pressure. When we lost to Northfield, it was like a pressure-relief valve. I was thankful for that one."

Wayzata has lost twice since. While he was philosophical about the initial loss, Jackson wasn't quite as accepting of the following losses.

"I was OK with the first one, but the others? Not as much. We had some players out, but the players are learning and getting better," he said.

A part of that is preparing for the postseason by acclimating to big, loud gyms, something few experience during the club season. Wayzata lost 3-1 at Champlin Park on Wednesday and is 16-3. The Rebels rose to No. 1 in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association rankings released Monday, and Wayzata is third. Champlin Park is well-known for strong fan support, which Jackson said was good for his team to experience.

"It's only going to get louder," he said. "The section [finals], if we make them, can be tough. They're at Osseo, and the setup there has the fans right on top of you."

VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association

Class 4A

1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Wayzata; 4. Northfield; 5. East Ridge; 6. Lakeville South; 7. Chaska; 8. Rogers; 9. Eagan; 10. Rochester Mayo.

Class 3A

1. Marshall; 2. Willmar; 3. Kasson-Mantorville; 4. Holy Angels; 5. Stewartville; 6. Grand Rapids; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. Byron; 9. Alexandria; ​10. Mahtomedi.

Class 2A

1. Nova Classical; 2. Pequot Lakes; 3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 4. Sauk Centre; 5. Cannon Falls; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Annandale; 8. Albany; 9. Belle Plaine; 10. Watertown-Mayer.

Class 1A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Minneota; 4. Bethlehem Academy; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River; 8. MACCRAY; 9. Spring Grove; 10. BOLD.