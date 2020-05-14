Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that schools will have the option of using distance learning or a hybrid of in-school instruction and distance learning for summer school this year.

“By slowly turning the dial for school settings this summer, we can better serve Minnesota’s students and families, and provide more opportunities for the in-person learning and social interactions that are critical for learning,” he said in a statement.

The move was made by executive order and came a day after Walz announced that many small businesses and retailers could begin opening their doors to customers on Monday.

The state first shifted to distance learning on March 30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Walz decided later to extend the move to remote learning through the current school year.

The new order gives schools flexibility to offer some classroom instruction if they comply with state Department of Health guidelines on masking, social distancing, personal hygiene, screening and cleaning.

Summer school often is used by students to earn credits that put them back on track for graduation.

The St. Paul Public Schools, the state’s second-largest district, has drawn about 17,000 students to its summer school program in recent years, Superintendent Joe Gothard said recently.

Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker acknowledged Thursday that many students have struggled with distance learning.

“We are excited to be able to offer some in-person learning opportunities,” she said.