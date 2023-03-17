The February death of a 52-year-old Waite Park woman has been ruled a homicide, according to Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud.
Andrea Cottew was found dead inside her apartment in the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive after police conducted a welfare check on Feb. 6.
A preliminary autopsy at the time listed the manner of death as undetermined. On Friday, Bentrud issued a news release stating the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has determined her death was a homicide. The release does not list the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Two men charged with ransacking, stealing from a popular Lake Minnetonka chocolate shop
The entire first floor was covered in dust from three extinguishers, "and the owner stated that all of the chocolates would have to be thrown away," the charges read.
St. Cloud
Waite Park death from February ruled a homicide
The 52-year-old woman was found in her apartment during a welfare check.
Politics
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs bill to prevent catalytic converter thefts
New law comes in response to skyrocketing number of catalytic converter thefts in Minnesota.
Local
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs free school meals bill into law
Minnesota is the third state in the nation to require schools to serve free lunch and breakfast to all students, regardless of income.
North Metro
5-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in crash on icy Ramsey highway
The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Hwy. 10 near Armstrong Boulevard.