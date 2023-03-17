Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The February death of a 52-year-old Waite Park woman has been ruled a homicide, according to Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud.

Andrea Cottew was found dead inside her apartment in the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive after police conducted a welfare check on Feb. 6.

A preliminary autopsy at the time listed the manner of death as undetermined. On Friday, Bentrud issued a news release stating the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has determined her death was a homicide. The release does not list the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.