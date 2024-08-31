High Schools

Thursday and Friday night highlights. Touchdowns from Week 1 of Minnesota high school football.

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of teams from across the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 31, 2024 at 4:24AM

Here are some of the top passing, rushing and special teams touchdowns from Week 1 of the 2024 season.

A full game replay of the Star Tribune Game of the Week featuring Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Irondale from Friday afternoon is below.

