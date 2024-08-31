Here are some of the top passing, rushing and special teams touchdowns from Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Thursday and Friday night highlights. Touchdowns from Week 1 of Minnesota high school football.
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of teams from across the state.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 31, 2024 at 4:24AM
A full game replay of the Star Tribune Game of the Week featuring Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Irondale from Friday afternoon is below.
Video: Highlights from Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Irondale in the Star Tribune Game of the Week
Watch the best moments from Friday’s matchup.