After placing six players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and Tuesday, the Vikings returned to practice on Thursday minus four coaches, as a virus that's surged through the NFL this week continued to affect Minnesota.

Senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther has been away from the team with the coronavirus, coach Mike Zimmer said, and the Vikings are also without three strength coaches this week. Head strength and conditioning coach Josh Hingst is still in the building running the weight room, and "then we've had some other helpers come help," Zimmer said.

"I volunteered, but they said they didn't want me," he joked.

The Vikings have placed 16 players on the COVID-19 reserve list since Nov. 4 and had at least five coaches out of the building in that time, as the virus continues to spread through the league at unprecedented levels. More than 100 players have been placed on the COVID-19 list leaguewide this week. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for the virus for the second time this year, even though he's been vaccinated and received a booster shot. The Bears, who will play host to the Vikings on Monday night, announced Thursday that all three of their coordinators (offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor) are going through coronavirus protocols.

But Zimmer said he doesn't see the NFL backing off of its plan to make it through a full 18-game season.

"They'll make it," Zimmer said. "They won't cancel any games. I 100% for sure believe that."