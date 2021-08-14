Instead of giving their starters a series or two of work in their preseason opener, the Vikings decided to give the group the day off instead.

The team announced more than 30 players will not play in its first exhibition game against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon. Assuming the Vikings sit most of their starters in the third and final preseason game against Kansas City on Aug. 27, their veterans' only in-game preparation for the regular season will come next Saturday against the Colts.

A league source said this week the team would give "minimal" snaps to its starters on Saturday, but coach Mike Zimmer took things a step further than he usually has, opting to sit his starters instead of giving them a series or two of playing time in the opener. The Vikings practiced twice against the Broncos this week, giving their starters some work against another defense in a more controlled setting than a game would offer.

Zimmer had said this week that Kellen Mond would not play in the first preseason game, but the Vikings listed Nate Stanley on their inactive list instead of the third-round pick, indicating Mond could see playing time on Saturday as one of only three quarterbacks to suit up. Jake Browning will start the game, and the Vikings also have Danny Etling available, though Etling has been in the organization for less than two weeks.

Here is the full list of Vikings players not expected to play on Saturday:

Patrick Peterson

Kirk Cousins

Sheldon Richardson

Chad Beebe

Blake Proehl

Nate Stalney

Justin Jefferson

Adam Thielen

Bashaud Breeland

Harrison Smith

Xavier Woods

Mackensie Alexander

Alexander Mattison

C.J. Ham

Dalvin Cook

Blake Lynch

Eric Kendricks

Anthony Barr

Garrett Bradbury

Nick Vigil

Rashod Hill

Christian Darrisaw

Ezra Cleveland

Oli Udoh

Brian O'Neill

Tyler Conklin

Irv Smith

Dede Westbrook

Dalvin Tomlinson

Michael Pierce

Danielle Hunter