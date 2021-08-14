Instead of giving their starters a series or two of work in their preseason opener, the Vikings decided to give the group the day off instead.
The team announced more than 30 players will not play in its first exhibition game against the Broncos on Saturday afternoon. Assuming the Vikings sit most of their starters in the third and final preseason game against Kansas City on Aug. 27, their veterans' only in-game preparation for the regular season will come next Saturday against the Colts.
A league source said this week the team would give "minimal" snaps to its starters on Saturday, but coach Mike Zimmer took things a step further than he usually has, opting to sit his starters instead of giving them a series or two of playing time in the opener. The Vikings practiced twice against the Broncos this week, giving their starters some work against another defense in a more controlled setting than a game would offer.
Zimmer had said this week that Kellen Mond would not play in the first preseason game, but the Vikings listed Nate Stanley on their inactive list instead of the third-round pick, indicating Mond could see playing time on Saturday as one of only three quarterbacks to suit up. Jake Browning will start the game, and the Vikings also have Danny Etling available, though Etling has been in the organization for less than two weeks.
Here is the full list of Vikings players not expected to play on Saturday:
Patrick Peterson
Kirk Cousins
Sheldon Richardson
Chad Beebe
Blake Proehl
Nate Stalney
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
Bashaud Breeland
Harrison Smith
Xavier Woods
Mackensie Alexander
Alexander Mattison
C.J. Ham
Dalvin Cook
Blake Lynch
Eric Kendricks
Anthony Barr
Garrett Bradbury
Nick Vigil
Rashod Hill
Christian Darrisaw
Ezra Cleveland
Oli Udoh
Brian O'Neill
Tyler Conklin
Irv Smith
Dede Westbrook
Dalvin Tomlinson
Michael Pierce
Danielle Hunter