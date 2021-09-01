Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent knee surgery to repair the meniscus Wednesday morning and is looking at a likely season-ending four- to five-month recovery period, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted, citing unnamed sources.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is scheduled to give a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Smith was injured at some point during the 11 snaps he played in the preseason finale at Kansas City on Friday. The third-year player with 90 catches for 676 yards and seven touchdowns had talked just last week about how confident he was that this would be a breakout season as he moved to the No. 1 tight end spot after Kyle Rudolph, the longtime Viking, who left via free agency.

The Vikings currently have three tight ends on the roster: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon and former Jet Chris Herndon, the 25-year-old the Vikings acquired Tuesday along with a sixth-round draft pick for a fourth-round pick.

No one in that trio has ever had more than 39 catches or four touchdowns in a single season.