The Vikings signed 14 players to fill their 16-player practice squad. Everson Griffen isn't one of them.

Asked before the team announced the signings whether Griffen would be brought back on the practice squad, coach Mike Zimmer would only say, "We'll see."

Quarterback Jake Browning, cut Tuesday, was not signed to the practice squad either.

Added to the practice squad so far were running back Ameer Abdullah, last year's kickoff returner; guard Dakota Dozier, a 16-game starter last year; offensive tackle Zack Bailey; fullback Jake Bargas; linebacker Tuf Borland; tight end Zach Davidson; guard Kyle Hinton; running back A.J. Rose Jr.; defensive end Kenny Willekes; safety Myles Dorn; receivers Myron Mitchell and Whop Philyor; and cornerbacks Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith.

The Vikings waived defensive end Jalyn Holmes to make room for tight end Ben Ellefson, a North Dakota State product claimed off waivers from the Jaguars.