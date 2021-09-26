The Vikings had gone 21 months without the ear-splitting home-field advantage they enjoy when U.S. Bank Stadium is full. They'd gone 142 since they last beat the Seahawks, losing six outdoor regular-season games and one fateful, frigid playoff game to Russell Wilson since then.

On Sunday, the Vikings' two long-awaited hopes came true.

With 66,729 there to savor every second of it, the Vikings finally toppled Wilson and the Seahawks, with Kirk Cousins turning in a stellar performance to match Wilson's electric first half and the defense holding Seattle scoreless in the second half. The 30-17 victory in the Vikings' home opener, which followed a pair of narrow defeats on the road, was their first win of the season and their first victory against the Seahawks since Nov. 22, 2009.

Cousins finished 30 of 38 for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Alexander Mattison, starting with Dalvin Cook out because of a sprained right ankle, posted 112 rushing yards against the Seahawks for the second straight year, also catching six passes for 59 yards to go with his 26 carries.

Head coach Mike Zimmer called it the team's best offensive performance in his years with the Vikings.

Through two quarters, the Seahawks and Vikings had combined for 537 yards of total offense. Wilson connected on 15 of his 19 passes for 218 yards; Cousins went 16 of 20 for 185 yards, throwing three touchdowns in the first half of a game for the sixth time in his career and the second week in a row.

A clever play design from offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak put the Vikings in position for what turned out to be the decisive touchdown before halftime.

On first-and-10 from the Seahawks' 19, the Vikings lined Tyler Conklin up wide of Adam Thielen, who created a natural pick for Conklin from the slot. The tight end had a clean release on his slant route against linebacker Cody Barton, and Cousins hit him for 16 yards, a play before he connected with Justin Jefferson for a three-yard score.

The Vikings' first two drives of the second half ended in field goals because of third-down pressure. Darrell Taylor beat Rashod Hill and stripped Cousins on the first one, forcing the QB to recover his own fumble, and Cousins overthrew Mattison downfield on the second one after a Seahawks stunt flushed him to the left.

They settled for a field goal a third time in the second half after running C.J. Ham on second-and-goal and throwing short of the end zone to Thielen on third down. But the Vikings' three drives consumed 20:35, and their defense allowed Seattle to gain just 25 yards on two second-half drives before Wilson got the ball back, down 30-17 with 4:32 left.

The quarterback had none of the magic he'd used to torment the Vikings so many times before. His third-down jump ball fell incomplete when D.K. Metcalf mistimed his jump, and a fourth-down throw to the end zone hit the ground as the Vikings' secondary engulfed Penny Hart.

The Vikings are home again next Sunday, facing their former longtime assistant Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.