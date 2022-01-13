The Vikings have requested to speak with eight candidates for their open general manager job, and could soon meet with the first female candidate to interview for a GM position in NFL history.

The team asked for permission to interview Catherine Raiche, the Eagles' vice president of football operations, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Raiche, a Montreal native, has been in the Eagles' front office since 2019, after briefly working for the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers and spending three years in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes. Before working in football, she spent nearly three years as a tax lawyer in Canada.

Susan Tose Spencer, the daughter of former Eagles owner Leonard Tose, wasthe first female general manager in NFL history in 1983. Raiche would be the first woman to interview for a GM position, and, if hired, would become the second female GM in league history nearly 40 years after Tose Spencer did the job.

The Vikings also plan to speak with Titans player personnel director Monti Ossenfort, a Luverne native who'd played quarterback at Minnesota-Morris and worked as a Vikings training camp intern in 2001. He went from there to work with the Texans in 2002 (the team's first season) and was part of five Patriots Super Bowl championships in his 17 seasons with the team. He's spent the past two seasons with the Titans, who have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, and had already interviewed for the Giants' general manager job.

At this point, according to a source, the Vikings have requested to speak with these eight candidates for their GM position: Raiche, Ossenfort, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Eagles player personnel director Brandon Brown, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and Patriots personnel consultant Eliot Wolf.

League sources on Wednesday also listed Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Seahawks VP of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay as names to watch for the job, though the Vikings were not believed to have requested interviews with any of the three as of Thursday morning.