The Vikings lost running back Mike Boone this month to the Denver Broncos, but on Wednesday the team retained another reserve runner and core special teamer in Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, the 27-year-old former second-round draft pick by the Lions, has agreed to re-sign with the Vikings, a league source confirmed. The terms of the deal were not immediately available. He's the third free agent retained this month, joining tackle Rashod Hill and receiver Chad Beebe. He can compete for the No. 3 role behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison this summer.

Abdullah has become a key contributor on coverage and return phases, as well as a reliable passing-down back, since the Vikings claimed him off waivers from Detroit in November 2018. He ranked third in special teams snaps last year, adding 16 touches for 100 yards and two touchdowns (both against Detroit) on offense.

The Vikings' fifth-ranked rushing attack from last year is set to return everyone except for Boone, the former No. 3 back and preseason star who signed a two-year deal with Denver earlier this month.

Eight Vikings free agents remain unsigned: linebacker Eric Wilson, quarterback Sean Mannion, defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, guard Dakota Dozier, linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr., center Brett Jones, cornerback Chris Jones and linebacker Todd Davis.

Here are overviews of the Vikings' moves, as well as where former Vikings players have landed during 2021 free agency.