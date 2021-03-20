SIGNED ELSEWHERE
TE Kyle Rudolph
New team: Giants
Contract: 2 years, $14M ($4.5M guaranteed)
Rudolph landed in New York, where he'll join Giants tight end Evan Engram in the second act of his NFL career. The former Vikings team captain caught 453 passes and a franchise-record 48 touchdowns at his position.
OT Riley Reiff
New team: Bengals
Contract: 1 year, $7.5M ($5.5M guaranteed)
Reiff, the former Vikings team captain, signed with Cincinnati, where he'll protect quarterback Joe Burrow after the Vikings released him this month. The Vikings had wanted to retain Reiff on a restructured deal, but freed up more than $11 million in cap space by cutting him.
S Anthony Harris
New team: Eagles
Contract: 1 year, $5 million
Nobody had more interceptions than Harris in 2019, but last season wasn't so kind to the former Vikings safety, who took a one-year deal in Philadelphia to potentially set himself up for a better market in 2022 free agency.
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
New team: Giants
Contract: 1 year, $2.5M
Odenigbo was among the three restricted free agents the Vikings decided not to offer a minimum $2.1 million tender. He signed for more in New York after a disappointing year leading the Vikings defensive line.
RB Mike Boone
New team: Broncos
Contract: 2 years, $3.85M ($2.6M guaranteed)
A special teams standout and backup running back, Boone was another restricted free agent the Vikings chose not to keep. He ended up with former Vikings personnel executive George Paton, now the Broncos' general manager.
RELEASED AND UNSIGNED
DT Shamar Stephen
K Dan Bailey
UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS
LB Eric Wilson
LB Todd Davis
LB Hardy Nickerson Jr.
DT Jaleel Johnson
QB Sean Mannion
RB Ameer Abdullah
G Dakota Dozier
C Brett Jones
S George Iloka
CB Chris Jones