SIGNED ELSEWHERE

TE Kyle Rudolph

New team: Giants

Contract: 2 years, $14M ($4.5M guaranteed)

Rudolph landed in New York, where he'll join Giants tight end Evan Engram in the second act of his NFL career. The former Vikings team captain caught 453 passes and a franchise-record 48 touchdowns at his position.

OT Riley Reiff

New team: Bengals

Contract: 1 year, $7.5M ($5.5M guaranteed)

Reiff, the former Vikings team captain, signed with Cincinnati, where he'll protect quarterback Joe Burrow after the Vikings released him this month. The Vikings had wanted to retain Reiff on a restructured deal, but freed up more than $11 million in cap space by cutting him.

S Anthony Harris

New team: Eagles

Contract: 1 year, $5 million

Nobody had more interceptions than Harris in 2019, but last season wasn't so kind to the former Vikings safety, who took a one-year deal in Philadelphia to potentially set himself up for a better market in 2022 free agency.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

New team: Giants

Contract: 1 year, $2.5M

Odenigbo was among the three restricted free agents the Vikings decided not to offer a minimum $2.1 million tender. He signed for more in New York after a disappointing year leading the Vikings defensive line.

RB Mike Boone

New team: Broncos

Contract: 2 years, $3.85M ($2.6M guaranteed)

A special teams standout and backup running back, Boone was another restricted free agent the Vikings chose not to keep. He ended up with former Vikings personnel executive George Paton, now the Broncos' general manager.

RELEASED AND UNSIGNED

DT Shamar Stephen

K Dan Bailey

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

LB Eric Wilson

LB Todd Davis

LB Hardy Nickerson Jr.

DT Jaleel Johnson

QB Sean Mannion

RB Ameer Abdullah

G Dakota Dozier

C Brett Jones

S George Iloka

CB Chris Jones