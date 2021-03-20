Vikings' offseason signings

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Old team: Giants

Contract: Two years, $21M ($16M guaranteed)

Tomlinson arrives as one of General Manager Rick Spielman's answers to a Vikings defense that got run over last season. The former Giants nose tackle has been one of the NFL's better run stoppers since New York made him a 2017 second-round pick out of Alabama. He'll replace Shamar Stephen in the starting lineup, pairing with nose tackle Michael Pierce to form a 658-pound wall.

CB Patrick Peterson

Old team: Cardinals

Contract: One year, $10M

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro selection, ends his stellar 10-year run in Arizona to join a young Vikings secondary that needs his leadership. He turns 31 in July, and has never missed an NFL game to injury. Peterson will step into the starting lineup with the potential to cover No. 1 receivers. Only four active defenders have more career interceptions than Peterson's 28, tied with Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

DE Stephen Weatherly

Old team: Panthers

Contract: One year, $2.5M ($500,000 guaranteed)

The Vikings' 2016 seventh-round pick returns to Minnesota after he was released by the Panthers following one season there. Weatherly, 27, had a disappointing year in Carolina, where his year ended early because of finger surgery. The lanky pass rusher was an impactful Vikings reserve in 2018 and 2019.

LB Nick Vigil

Old team: Chargers

Contract: One year, $1.75M ($1M guaranteed)

Vigil was a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2016, when new Vikings senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator. The 27-year-old former Utah State linebacker can provide depth for a position ravaged by injuries last season and help on special teams. Vigil could compete for the third linebacker job, open with Eric Wilson unsigned.

OT Rashod Hill

Deal: Re-signed for one year, $2.3M (guaranteed)

Hill, 29, returns for a sixth season in Minnesota, where he's started 17 games as the primary backup offensive tackle.

WR Chad Beebe

Deal: Re-signed for one year, $990,000

Beebe enters his fourth NFL season coming off his first healthy year, during which the slot receiver caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

ANDREW KRAMMER