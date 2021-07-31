The Vikings announced Saturday afternoon that "multiple players" were going to be held out of the team's annual night practice at TCO Stadium because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Shortly afterward, NFL Media reported that rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, and quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced to quarantine due to the league's protocols.

If Mond tested positive, and both Cousins and Stanley were deemed high-risk close contacts, only third-year quarterback Jake Browning will be available for Saturday night's practice.

At a news conference at 5 p.m. Saturday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Browning was vaccinated and would be available for practice. "It's important to be available when you're playing football in a team sport," he added.

According to updated NFL protocols, vaccinated players are not subject to quarantine if they're deemed close contacts with an infected individual.

Zimmer continued his plea for his players and staff to get a vaccinated.

"This Delta variant is tough and you can see the cases going up," he said. "For the sake of everybody it's important, but some don't see it that way."