The Vikings made an initial round of roster cuts to reach the 85-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon.

Cornerback Tye Smith, who appeared in five games for the Vikings last season, was released. Fullback Jake Bargas, edge rusher Andre Mintze, defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson and receiver Thomas Hennigan were waived.

Hennigan and Stevenson, who were waived with injury designations, were among the Vikings' nine undrafted rookie signings this spring. If they clear waivers, they'll revert to the team's injured reserve. Hennigan ($2,500), out of Appalachian St., and Stevenson ($250), out of Tulsa, were given the lowest guaranteed money in the 2022 undrafted group.

Out of the players released, Mintze, a 2021 undrafted free agent for the Broncos, played the most in Sunday's preseason loss to the Raiders. But he didn't get a tackle or a quarterback hurry in 18 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Stevenson played 11 snaps and Smith, an eighth-year veteran, played eight — the fewest among defensive reserves.

Bargas, who spent the past two years on the Vikings practice squad, played just two offensive snaps against the Raiders behind starting fullback C.J. Ham. His release leaves only Ham at the position.

The NFL has three cutdown dates this season. All teams needed to reach the 85-man roster limit by Tuesday afternoon. Teams will need to cut rosters to 80 players on Aug. 23. Initial 53-man rosters are scheduled to be set by the afternoon of Aug. 30.

All released players are eligible for 16-player practice squads. Ten players must have no more than two accrued NFL seasons, but six spots are open for veterans of any experience level. An accrued season means the player was on an NFL roster for at least six regular season games. Teams can begin forming their practice squads on Aug. 31.