Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was cleared to return to Vikings headquarters in Eagan on Wednesday, according to coach Mike Zimmer.

Cousins will start Sunday's season finale against the Bears, Zimmer said, after he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cousins' isolation lasted the minimum five days, from Friday's positive test through Tuesday, required by updated NFL protocols for players regardless of vaccination status. Under previous rules, Cousins would've been required to miss 10 days and the Bears game.

But Zimmer expects Cousins and every starter available to play against Chicago, with the coach saying he won't make any playing time adjustments based on being eliminated from playoff contention.

Cousins missed Sunday night's loss at Lambeau Field while in COVID protocols, marking just his second absence during seven seasons as a full-time NFL starter. He's thrown for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 starts this season.

The Vikings have seven players quarantined away from the team, including three starting offensive linemen. But Zimmer said he anticipates the isolated starters — linebacker Eric Kendricks, right tackle Brian O'Neill, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland — to return by kickoff. They were isolated on Monday, meaning the earliest they can be cleared is Saturday.

Defensive end Tashawn Bower was the most recent addition to the COVID list on Wednesday.