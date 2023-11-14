Jordan Hicks was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is in "good spirits," Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said.

The linebacker and defensive captain underwent emergency surgery on his lower right leg to relieve pressure from compartment syndrome on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, Hicks called surgery a "huge success" on social media. He posted a photo from a hospital bed with his right leg elevated and wrapped. Hicks suffered a shin bruise while tackling Saints running back Alvin Kamara during the first quarter of Sunday's win. He was transported to a local hospital afterward when swelling continued.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me the past few days and for all your continued prayers," Hicks wrote. "The surgery was a huge success and I'm grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who treated me. Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon!"

The Vikings placed Hicks on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, meaning he'll miss at least four games.

Flores said he'll lean on linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., among others, to replace Hicks. Linebackers Brian Asamoah II and Troy Dye are next on the depth chart.

"It's a big loss," Flores said.

The Vikings officially announced the re-signing of linebacker Anthony Barr to the practice squad on Tuesday. He'll provide depth with the chance to earn a role, Flores said.

Barr, the 31-year-old former Vikings team captain and four-time Pro Bowler, has not played since the Cowboys' Jan. 22 playoff loss to the 49ers last season. He met with inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo on Tuesday, typically the players' off-day, as coaches work to get him up to speed on the defense before evaluating his physical ability in practices this week.

Flores said he sees a versatile defender in Barr, who had 58 tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in 14 games for Dallas last season. Barr started 103 games, including five playoff starts, for the Vikings from 2014-2021.

"His role, it'll be what he makes it over the course of this week," Flores said. "But he's played inside backer. He's played outside backer. He's been up at the line of scrimmage. I think you can kind of envision him playing in some spots or some things that we do. He can do some of the things that D.J. Wonnum does, some of the things that Hicks does, some of the things that [Josh] Metellus does. But all those things, it took those guys a little bit of time to learn it. We'll see how this goes."

Pace, an undrafted rookie, drew strong reviews from Flores for how he handled the communication duties on Sunday against the Saints. But Flores can't leave as much unspoken with Pace, who will play in his 11th NFL game on Sunday night in Denver.

"I got to talk to Ivan a little bit more than I do Jordan," Flores said. "Some reminders that I know Jordan knows that Ivan might need a little bit more like any younger player."

The Vikings will also miss Hicks as a playmaker. He is the team's leading tackler and one of their best run defenders. Only five NFL inside linebackers have more tackles against the run than Hicks, per Pro Football Focus, for the Vikings' fourth-ranked run defense allowing 3.7 yards per carry.

"He's playing at a Pro Bowl level," Flores said. "We've got to at least this week kind of rally around some of our younger players, and as a group take care of his many responsibilities within the defense."

The Vikings also re-signed running back Myles Gaskin, who was with them during the first six weeks of the season before joining the Rams' active roster. The Rams waived Gaskin last week.