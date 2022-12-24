Cornerback Duke Shelley will remain in the starting lineup for the Vikings on Saturday against the Giants. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who has started nine games this season, is inactive due to a lingering ankle injury that resurfaced as an issue this week.

Dantzler was listed questionable after limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Shelley, the 26-year-old journeyman who signed with the Vikings in September, gets his third start for Minnesota.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is active and will play through a hip injury he suffered last week against the Colts. He was also listed questionable.

Center Garrett Bradbury is out for a third straight game due to lower back tightness and spasms. Bradbury didn't practice this week following a setback during a minor car accident last week.

Vikings' inactives: Bradbury (back), Dantzler (ankle), DT Ross Blacklock, OLB Luiji Vilain and G Kyle Hinton

Giants' inactives: CB Adoree Jackson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (toe), WR David Sills, CB Rodarius Williams and G Jack Anderson