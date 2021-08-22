Blake Lynch, Troy Dye, and Chazz Surratt gave Vikings coaches reasons to be more optimistic about their linebacker depth with standout plays during Saturday night's 12-10 preseason loss against the Colts.

During the Colts' second series, Lynch blitzed from the back side and caught Colts running back Nyheim Hines from behind for a third-down stop. Lynch, the second-year linebacker, started on the strong side for Anthony Barr, who congratulated Lynch on the sideline after the play. Barr remains sidelined for undisclosed reasons, highlighting inexperienced reserves who had been called out by coaches during training camp for struggling.

But plays like Lynch's stop can help build confidence in a depth chart with few proven backups behind Barr and Eric Kendricks.

Surratt, the third-round rookie, perfectly timed a tackle on Colts punt returner Isaiah Rodgers on the following series. Two plays later, Dye intercepted a pass tipped by nose tackle Armon Watts and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. Surratt also added a run stop — corralling running back Benny LeMay behind the line in the third quarter — among his team-leading nine tackles.

Watts' strong pass rush nearly led to another Dye interception, but the second-year linebacker only got one hand on a wobbly pass by Colts quarterback Jacob Eason.

Backup QB issues continue

Current No. 2 quarterback Jake Browning managed 15 throws against the Colts, despite many of them being errant passes that sailed over or outside the hands of his targets. A week after Browning struggled in his first football game since the 2019 preseason, the third-year quarterback didn't do much to keep his grip on the backup job against the Colts.

Rookie Kellen Mond didn't do much to take the job, either. The third-round pick didn't generate a first down in four straight drives to open the second half. A 26-yard completion to receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was negated because of offensive holding.

Mond finally got a first down on his fifth series with a 22-yard completion to receiver Myron Mitchell. It was just the second play of 20-plus yards by the Vikings offense.

Cornerback shuffle

Only part of the Vikings' retooled secondary played. Patrick Peterson rested, but fellow newcomer Bashaud Breeland deflected a third-down pass intended for Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Breeland started with cornerback Kris Boyd.

Boyd, who impressed in coverage last week vs. Denver, got the start over fellow backup cornerback Cameron Dantzler, a 2020 third-round pick now falling down the depth chart. Boyd played most of the first half with Breeland and slot corner Mackensie Alexander. However, the secondary wasn't tested much against Colts starter Sam Ehlinger and Eason; the Colts passing duo sputtered with two balls tipped at the line and another four deflected downfield.

Special teams inch forward

Although kicker Greg Joseph missed a 51-yard field goal wide right, he returned to make a 49-yard attempt as the Vikings special teams showed signs of improvement under new coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Smith-Marsette flashed the elusiveness that made him a fifth-round pick on a 41-yard kickoff return and 17-yard punt return. Receiver K.J. Osborn and running back Ameer Abdullah also returned punts as that competition continues. Punter Britton Colquitt got back on track, and his coverage — from Surratt to safety Josh Metellus — pinned down Colts returners who were held to 17 yards on five attempts.

Multiple Colts starters sit

As more teams err toward the side of caution in the preseason, the Colts sat a handful of healthy starters against the Vikings. Running back Jonathan Taylor, receiver T.Y. Hilton, linebacker Darius Leonard, and tight end Jack Doyle were among Indianapolis' starters who did not play on Saturday night. They sat along with two injured starters, quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson.