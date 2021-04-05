Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turned himself in to Dallas County Jail in Texas on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued on a family violence assault charge involving an altercation with a woman on Friday.

Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft pick who started 15 games as a rookie, faces a third-degree felony charge, which carries a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison, according to CBS 11 News in Dallas-Fort Worth. He posted a $10,000 bond. The TV station first reported the arrest.

"We are aware of Jeff's arrest and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement. "We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing."

Citing anonymous sources and an arrest affidavit, CBS 11 reported that the 24-year-old Gladney is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman, who said they were in a relationship. The TV station reported that Gladney became upset over the woman's text messages and tried "shoving" her face toward her phone to try to use its Face ID to unlock the phone, "pulling [her] by her hair trying to hold her still."

According to the report, the woman said Gladney struck her "with closed fists, causing pain in the side of her ribs, in the stomach and the back, and hitting her with an open hand across the head."

She also accused Gladney of "strangling [her] by the neck, which impeded her breathing for approximately 5 seconds" after they return to an apartment complex in Dallas. The woman alleged that Gladney later grabbed her by her hair while the vehicle was moving and dragged her across the ground.

The police report was not made public Monday.

The Vikings counted heavily on Gladney during his rookie season, and he was expected to be a key member of the 2021 secondary even after the team added veteran cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Patrick Peterson via free agency. The team has turned all of its attention in free agency to fortifying a defense that coach Mike Zimmer admitted was the worst he's ever coached.

Gladney, the No. 31 pick in 2020 out of Texas Christian, played in all 16 games last season, registering 81 tackles, seven for losses, with three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league "will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy" before making a decision on what action to take.

The NFL also noted that all players and team and league personnel are required to participate in domestic violence and sexual assault educational programs, which are now in their eighth year.

According to the personal conduct policy, violations that involve felony assault or family violence are subject a baseline suspension without pay of six games for the first offense, "with possible upward or downward adjustments based on any aggravating or mitigating factors."

A player who is charged but not convicted may still be found to have violated the league policy "if the credible evidence establishes that he engaged in prohibited conduct."

Attempts to reach Gladney's agent, Brian Overstreet, were unsuccessful.