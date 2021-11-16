Center Garrett Bradbury will return to Vikings practice on Wednesday after being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

But the team placed second-year safety and special teams player Josh Metellus on the COVID-19 list at the same time Tuesday.

In other transactions, tackle Timon Perres was activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list, and former Wisconsin fullback Garrett Groshek was signed to the practice squad.To make room, center Cohl Cabral was cut from the practice squad.

Groshek was an undrafted free agent who was signed by the Raiders but was released before the season started. He was a two-time captain for the Badgers, playing in 41 games. The Vikings' practice squad fullback, Jake Bargas, is on the COVID-19 list.