University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign chancellor to step down at end of academic year

''My time at Illinois has been the most profound experience of my professional life, and I thank every single campus community member for that,'' Jones said in a news release. ''We are at the high point in our 157-year history in terms of our educational and research impact. Next is a period of transition with our institutional strategy and collaborations. This is an appropriate time to look toward the next leader who will build on that momentum and promote the bold ideas for which Illinois is known.''