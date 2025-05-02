Today in History: May 2, Nelson Mandela claims election victory

Today's Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 89. Actor David Suchet (SOO'-shay) is 79. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is 78. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 77. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 75. Actor Christine Baranski is 73. Basketball Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes is 72. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 70. Filmmaker Stephen Daldry is 65. Country singer Ty Herndon is 63. Actor-wrestler Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson is 53. Former soccer player David Beckham is 50. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 47. Actor Ellie Kemper is 45. Singer Lily Allen is 40. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is 40. Olympic figure skating gold medalist Sarah Hughes is 40. Musician Lucy Dacus is 30. Princess Charlotte of Wales is 10.