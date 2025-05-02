Today in History: May 2, Nelson Mandela claims election victory

Today is Friday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2025. There are 243 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa's first democratic elections.
Also on this date:
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas ''Stonewall'' Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people in order to promote the ''health of the patient and the welfare of society.''
In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 miners who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
In 1997, Tony Blair, whose Labour Party crushed John Major's long-reigning Conservatives in a national election, became Britain's youngest prime minister in 185 years, at age 43.