UnitedHealth Group shrinks urgent care business

“Within Optum Health, alongside strengthening our core business, we recognize some parts of that business aren’t necessarily as important in the future as they were in the past,” Andrew Witty, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive, said during the call with investors to discuss fourth-quarter results. “We’re not going to shy away from making the choices to ensure that we have real clarity and focus on what we know supports our business and most importantly gives us the highest chance of giving the best possible service to patients and members.”