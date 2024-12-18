UCare says 8,400 patients can’t visit HealthPartners clinics next year

The insurer sent letters about the change dated Nov. 25, but one patient contacted the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday saying he only just received the notice. The disruption is the latest in a series of network moves this fall that have threatened to impact thousands of Medicare Advantage patients, although the UCare-HealthPartners dispute is the first to spill over into Medicaid health plans where lower-income residents obtain coverage. The changes affect some people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.