ST. PETERSBURG — Royce Lewis returns to the Twins lineup today after suffering head contusions in a nasty spill during Sunday's loss to the Guardians at Target Field.
The rookie third baseman will hit seventh in the lineup against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.
Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.54 ERA) starts for the Twins while the Rays will use an opener, Cooper Criswell (1-1, 6.16).
The Twins (31-30) continue to lead the American League Central while the Rays (44-19) have baseball's best record.
The Rays won 7-0 on Tuesday in the three-game series opener as the Twins continued on pace to set a major league record for strikeouts in a season.
TWINS LINEUP
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Alex Kirilloff, DH
Carlos Correa, SS
Trevor Larnach, LF
Donovan Solano, 1B
Max Kepler, RF
Royce Lewis, 3B
Willi Castro, CF
Ryan Jeffers, C
RAYS LINEUP
Josh Lowe, LF
Wander Franco, SS
Randy Arozarena, DH
Luke Raley, 1B
Isaac Paredes, 3B
Taylor Walls, 2B
Jose Siri, CF
Manuel Margot, RF
Francisco Mejía, C