For the second consecutive game, the Twins ended with a walkoff victory.

The Twins trailed Baltimore 3-2 heading into the ninth inning Saturday. Jorge Polanco's solo home run to start the bottom of that inning tied the score. Alex Kirilloff followed with a double and Gary Sanchez moved him to third with a single. And Jose Miranda's liner to left field brought in the winning run for a 4-3 victory in front of an announced Target Field crowd of 20,618.

The Twins improved to 36-43 while Baltimore fell to 44-37. The Twins also beat Baltimore on Friday evening from Byron Buxton's walkoff home run.

Twins starter Sonny Gray went five innings with six hits, three runs, three walks and a strikeout.

In the second inning, Gray gave up a leadoff double to Ryan Mountcastle, who then scored on Tyler Devin's double. Anthony Santander smacked a solo homer off Gray in the third. And in the fourth, Gray gave up another leadoff double to Rougned Odor, who later came home on Jorge Mateo's sacrifice fly. Gray also loaded the bases with two walks and a hit by pitch but was able to end the inning with a groundout.

Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles held the Twins to just three hits through six scoreless innings, giving up his first run on Nick Gordon's solo home run in the seventh. The Twins had better luck against the bullpen, putting two runners on base in the eighth before Carlos Correa's sacrifice fly helped the Twins to within one run.