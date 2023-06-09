The Twins put Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day injured list because of a right oblique strain before Friday's game in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

It's a recurrence of the same injury that sidelined the lefthanded reliever for 29 games earlier in the season. He made one appearance after being reinstated on June 4, pitching one-third of an inning against the Guardians the following day.

Josh Winder will replace Thielbar on the 26-player roster. Winder has made on appearance for the Twins this season, and was 2-1 with a 6.60 ERA in 15 innings at Class AAA St. Paul.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco, who aggravated a hamstring injury in Thursday's loss to the Rays, is not in the lineup for today's game (6:07 p.m., BSN) at Rogers Centre. Kyle Farmer will play second base.

Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.15 ERA) starts for the Twins against lefthander Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.40).

The Jays are 36-28 and the Twins, despite being 31-32, are first in the American League Central.

TWINS LINEUP

Donovan Solano, 1B

Willi Castro, RF

Kyle Garlick, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Farmer, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, DH

Royce Lewis, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

Bo Bichette, SS

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B

Brandon Belt, DH

Matt Chapman, 3B

Whit Merrifield, LF

Daulton Varsho, CF

Santiago Espinal, 2B

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Tyler Heineman, C