DETROIT – Jorge Polanco at third base with less than two outs seems like a good formula for scoring runs. But there are always exceptions.

Twice on Tuesday Polanco charged toward the plate on ground balls hit directly at Tigers infielders, and twice he was tagged out at the plate. The second time was the most painful, because it came in the 10th inning, because with Byron Buxton batting, the chances of an inning-ending double play were low — and especially because Detroit quickly responded with the game-winner.

Akil Baddoo, the former Twins prospect swiped by Detroit in the Rule 5 draft last winter, smacked a two-out single to right field, handing the Twins a 4-3, ten-inning loss.

Baddoo, who clubbed a ninth-inning grand slam Monday against his old minor-league teammate Randy Dobnak, was mobbed by teammates as he reached first base and Harold Castro crossed home plate with the winning run against Hansel Robles.

The Twins drafted Baddoo out of high school in 2016, a teenager from Georgia who seemed a little timid — except on the baseball field. But he suffered from arm injuries that cost him most of the 2019 season, and then 2020 was canceled in the minor leagues. So the Twins didn't know what they had last winter, and decided against putting him on their 40-man roster, thus subjecting him to the Rule 5 draft.

Too bad. The Tigers selected him, and the Twins forfeited his contract.

There were plenty of surprises about the Twins' second extra-inning loss of the season, but after Buxton's sudden exit from the Twins' lineup in the middle of Saturday's game in Milwaukee, nothing compared to his dramatic return.

Buxton, who sat out the two previous days with a virus that afflicted him just three innings into the season's second game, reappeared suddenly in the fifth inning three days later, a defensive replacement for rookie Brent Rooker. When it came his turn to bat in the eighth, Twins' center fielder cracked a 451-foot home run into the left field seats at Comerica Park, erasing the Tiger's tenuous lead and setting up the Tigers' big finish.

The Tigers took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning when Twins' reliever Cody Stashak recorded all three outs via strikeout — but mixed in three hits and a walk, too. Jeimer Candelario doubled home Niko Goodrum with the tie-breaking run, and ex-Twin Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI single.

Detroit's lead disappeared, however, when the no-longer-absent Twins sluggers took charge. Nelson Cruz, who punctuated his first start of the season Monday with two home runs after three days off in a DH-less National League park, connected again off Brad Fullmer, launching a high fastball just over the angled wall in right-center. The opposite-field blast that was his 20th career homer in Comerica Park.

Buxton connected an inning later, and Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers each worked out of brief threats to send the game to extras.

J.A. Happ completed the first trip through the Twins' five-man rotation, and made it five straight days of optimism. Happ, whose spring training was delayed by two weeks by a COVID quarantine, lasted only four innings, but like his four fellow starters, Happ mostly put up zeros.

His lone mistake was a high fastball that Robbie Grossman shot to the left-field fence for a double, scoring Jeimer Candelario, who had walked. But he worked out of trouble by striking out Jonathan Schoop and JaCoby Jones, ending his day after 89 pitches.

The Twins' collective starter's ERA after one appearance by each: 1.07, with seven walks (three by Happ) and 31 strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 10th, with Castro on second, Candelario grounded out and Wilson Ramos struck out. Grossman was intentionally walked before Baddoo singled to right.