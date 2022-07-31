SAN DIEGO — As the prospect of roster-shuffling grows near, the Padres demonstrated Sunday how it's done.

Sean Manaea, a pitcher San Diego acquired in April, allowed just two runs over six innings, while Emilio Pagan, a pitcher the Padres dealt a few days later, gave up the game-tying and game-winning hits as the Twins closed their three-time-zone road trip with a 3-2 loss at Petco Park.

Yes, it's just one game, but it was a painful one for the Twins, who were trying to close the month of July with a .500 record, and their longest trip of the season with a winning run. Instead, it goes down as a 10-12 month and a 3-4 travelogue, and a humbling way to wait for whatever help the front office can acquire to arrive.

"We haven't played our best baseball all year. We haven't been healthy all year. Those are two true things," Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said on the team's radio network shortly before the Twins' loss. "Our focus is to put the best team out there that we can every night. … We're going to try to find ways to add to this group."

The need appears urgent, given the standings. Cleveland and Chicago both won on Sunday, pulling the Guardians within one game and the White Sox within two for the AL Central lead.

Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda each struck solo home runs against Manaea, the former A's lefthander, but the Twins managed only two other singles all day. Even that meager offense was nearly enough, with Dylan Sunday giving up only two hits — albeit one of them a home run to Jurickson Profar — through five innings.

But Sunday allowed the first two Padre hitters of the sixth inning, Trent Grisham and Profar, to reach base on sharply-hit singles, and his day was done. Pagan, the onetime closer whose last four appearances have all come in the sixth inning, was summoned, but the Padres suddenly came alive.

Byron Buxton's strong throw after catching Manny Machado's fly ball kept Grisham at third base, but he jogged home moments later when Jake Cronenworth lined Pagan's pitch past a diving Luis Arraez and into right field. Luke Voit followed with a broken-bat bloop into short right, scoring Profar with the go-ahead run.

San Diego didn't allow a Twin to reach base over the final three innings, and the Twins lost a series in San Diego for the first time in their history.