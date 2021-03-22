FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins' 4-2 victory over Atlanta on Monday answered any lingering questions the Twins may have had about Jose Berrios — the standing ovation he received from the Hammond Stadium crowd upon departing was a pretty good indicator, too — but it prompted a new question about Nelson Cruz:

If he damages the scoreboard, does he have to pay for it?

Cruz's 426-foot third-inning cannon shot landed on the left-field plaza and ricocheted off the scoreboard, driving in two runs and helping the Twins earn their first victory over the Braves in six Grapefruit League meetings this week. It was the 40-year-old slugger's second home run of the spring, and one of the longest this year.

Berrios, who surrendered eight hits and four runs in his previous start, this time was nearly spotless, dominating the Braves with a four-seam fastball that touched 95 mph. The righthander allowed two singles in 4 2/3 innings, issued two walks and struck out six, prompting the crowd of 2,666 to give him an appreciative cheer when he was pulled in the fifth inning.

Hansel Robles, Alex Colome each pitched a shutout inning in relief, though Cody Stashak surrendered two runs on two hits in the ninth, but he struck out Atlanta outfielder Phillip Ervin to end the game.

The Twins staked Berrios to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a Jorge Polanco double, two walks, an RBI groundout by Andelton Simmons and a two-out single by Ryan Jeffers.