FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins earned their first spring victory Sunday, beating Tampa Bay 3-0 at Hammond Stadium.

Luis Arraez tripled to center field and came home on a Miguel Sano single in the third inning. Derek Fisher hit a home run in the seventh inning, and Jermaine Palacios doubled to bring in David Banuelos in the eighth.

Starter Dylan Bundy made his spring debut, allowing one hit and striking out one in his two innings on the mound.

"Throw two innings healthy and on to the next one, that's the goal," Bundy said. "I was wanting to do some stuff to right-handed batters, but they only had one in the lineup, so that was kind of hard to get done. But I was able to get to the slider, and that's what I wanted to throw to the lefty every now and then just to work on it, and it worked a lot better."

Bundy signed before the lockout but only had one 45-minute phone conversation with pitching coach Wes Johnson. So he ended up throwing a dozen or so bullpens in the offseason and worked up to about 55 pitches. But he's been anticipating playing actual games and receiving some hands-on coaching.

Bundy said he already began implementing some of the mechanical corrections in Sunday's outing.

"Getting my lower half more involved and just getting the pitches where they need to get," Bundy said. "Last year I did a poor job of that. Just felt like every time I tried to throw a slider, it was six inches too high, fastball same thing, just wasn't getting to where I needed to get it. And maybe some of that's mechanics. Part of it is, we know that. And then also just focus, I think."

Sunday was also the spring debut for relievers Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey and Jharel Cotton. Rogers struck out all three of the batters he faced in the third inning. Duffey had his three batters ground out in the fourth. And Cotton struck out his third batter after the first two were pop and fly outs.

Ralph Garza Jr., was set to pitch the final inning but only lasted one pitch before becoming ill and having to leave the game.