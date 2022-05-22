KANSAS CITY, MO. – Josh Winder's shoulder grew so sore last summer, he didn't pitch after July 21. The Twins are determined that history not repeat itself.

That's why, after Winder reported some minor discomfort a day after pitching 3⅔ innings at Oakland, the team decided not to take any chances. Winder went on the injured list Saturday because of what the team is describing as a shoulder impingement, with righthander Trevor Megill called up to take his place.

"It wasn't like an acute injury, it's like there was just some discomfort in there. It's definitely similar to last year, so we're on top of it this time," Winder said. "Just need a couple of days to flush out some inflammation, some discomfort in there. Then I'll get a good week of work in, and get back sooner or later."

Manager Rocco Baldelli credited Winder, who after five strong outings to start the season has given up nine runs in his past seven innings, with being honest about his condition. "He felt he could probably push through it," Baldelli said. "But sometimes with these type of situations, you push through things like that [and] you end up out for a while. We don't need that."

Megill is a pitcher the Twins have liked since the Cubs, amid a roster crunch, were forced to place him on waivers during the offseason. The Twins claimed the 28-year-old in late November, then nontendered him the next day but signed him to a minor league contract. Megill, originally drafted by the Padres and who appeared in three games for the Cubs last summer, had a 3.27 ERA at St. Paul, with 15 strikeouts in 11 innings.

"He's got a big, big arm. He's a big strong guy with a big arm. And he's got a good breaking ball," Baldelli said. "This type of guy can find himself, command the ball the way he wants, and all of a sudden he could be a really important piece."

He will also become the 24th pitcher used by the Twins already this season, the 25th if you count position player Nick Gordon.

Because Megill wasn't on the 40-man roster, the team had to make room by designating Class AA righthander Chris Vallimont for assignment. Vallimont, acquired from Miami in the Sergio Romo-for-Lewin Diaz trade in 2019, was placed on the 40-man roster in November, but his control problems have worsened this season. After leading the entire organization in walks a year ago, he had walked another 23 hitters in just 19 innings for the Wind Surge this season. With 21 earned runs as well, his ERA stood at 9.95 in seven appearances, six of them starts.

Travels almost over

Playing the outfield was no trouble, and hitting felt great, Trevor Larnach said. By far the biggest strain on his groin injury this weekend, he said, was the drive to and from Wichita.

"Three hours of my foot on the pedal, I could feel it get a little tight," the second-year outfielder said. "But I don't think I'll have to make any more three-hour drives this season."

Larnach went 1-for-8 with a walk in his two games with the Class AA Wind Surge — "It was a lot of fun, that's a great team with a lot of friends," he said — and expects to be activated Sunday or Monday.

If his return means rookie infielder Jose Miranda is returned to St. Paul, as expected, the Twins will find themselves short of depth at the corner infield positions. They are considering Gordon and Gary Sanchez, neither of whom has ever started a major league game at the position, as backup first basemen.

Another option might be to return outfielder Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul, but that would make Max Kepler the backup center fielder again.