FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins addressed their biggest need on Sunday, but it came at a steep price.

Pitcher Sonny Gray, a 32-year-old righthander who owns a 3.61 career ERA, was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, along with Class-A righthander Francis Peguero. In exchange, the Twins sent last summer's first-round pick, 18-year-old righthander Chase Petty, to Cincinnati.

Gray adds a veteran presence to a Twins' starting rotation largely devoid of major-league experience. An All-Star in 2015 with the A's and 2019 with the Reds, Gray went 7-9 with a 4.19 ERA last season. He owns an 82-72 career record with the A's, Yankees and Reds.

Petty, a hard-throwing high school starter, was the 26th player taken in last season's draft. He appeared in two games last summer for the Twins' Florida Complex League team.