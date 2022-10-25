The Timberwolves have talked a lot about how their defense is going to look in the halfcourt with Rudy Gobert, how they will largely deploy a drop scheme when he is on the floor and switch up to the kind of high wall coverage they played last season when he's not.

But it doesn't matter how well they play the drop or high wall if they keep faltering at a different aspect of defense — transition.

If there's one constant to how opponents want to attack a Wolves team that features two lumbering big men, it's to get out and run.

The Wolves are among the worst transition defensive teams in the NBA through their first four games. They are allowing 21 points per game on fast breaks, second worst in the league. That statistic doesn't even account for all the easy shots generated in transition after a couple of passes against a scrambled defense.

The Spurs had 24 fast-break points as they opened up a 35-point lead on their way to a nine-point victory Monday at Target Center.

"We have to understand what our flaws are and how we have to cover them," coach Chris Finch said. "Such as, we may not be the fastest of foot from end line to end line, but we've got to make a better effort."

Transition defense begins on the offensive end of the floor because teams usually can't run as well after made baskets. That's where the Wolves' shot selection is hurting them.

"We have to take good shots and we can't turn it over and we've got to make sure that we have an opportunity to set our defense as best as we possibly can," Finch said. "When we do get caught in transition we've got to read the floor, make the right matchups."

It's not an easy fix with Towns and Gobert on the floor. Anthony Edwards said the non-centers in the starting lineup — himself, D'Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels — have to make sure they are getting back more effectively.

"We just got to get back so Rudy can get back and help us," Edwards said. "We're not even getting back and declaring the ball. We're not talking. We're just quiet out there right now."

Communication has been the biggest problem, Gobert said. High on the list of improvements needed is figuring out more quickly who is guarding the ball and who is protecting the rim.

"Someone else needs to cover that until the bigs get back," Gobert said. "And then whoever gets back first can see everything that's happening, so they're gonna be the one talking to the other guys and helping them out.

"It just helps, you know, especially on those nights when you don't have as much legs. The communication is really what separates a good team, the average team from really good teams."

The Wolves are a .500 team just four games into the season. They have a big fix in front of them if they want to get better soon.

"Running and getting layups after layups, there's no game plan for that," Gobert said. "There's no real communication for that. It's just us running back. And it obviously starts with me setting the tone defensively. … It doesn't take much energy to talk, you just got to want to do it. We're not there yet. Hopefully we're gonna get there soon, and we're going to learn."