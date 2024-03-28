When it snows, it pours.

Just as late March seemed to cram all of winter into one week in Minnesota — even if winter is technically over — we now appear to be stuffing all the major sports story lines into one day in an already busy week.

Let's tackle them here:

1. Timberwolves sale falls through: Forget everything you thought you knew about the transition of majority ownership from Glen Taylor to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez. The final hurdle to close the deal could not be crossed; Lore and A-Rod will remain minority owners while Taylor (who also owns the Star Tribune) will remain the majority owner.

And there is a dispute about how the process played out, with both sides issuing very different statements on Thursday.

This shouldn't have much bearing on the rest of this season, as the Wolves barrel toward the playoffs in one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. But it will be interesting to see how this influences a big offseason with looming salary cap decisions, and it will be fascinating if things get more contentious between the sides.

2. Two more Gophers men's basketball players enter transfer portal: Joshua Ola-Joseph entered the portal earlier this week, which was no surprise given how his playing time dwindled. But Thursday's news that both Pharrel Payne and Braeden Carrington are also in the portal is far more surprising.

The Gophers made a big step forward in Year 3 under head coach Ben Johnson, reaching the second round of the NIT. This is a significant blow to their team next season. I don't know how a team is supposed to build from the bottom up in this era of rapid transfers and name, image and likeness money.

3. It's Drake Maye's Pro Day: Ben Goessling and I talked extensively on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast about the process the Vikings will use to get to know draft-eligible quarterbacks.

The upshot is that scripted Pro Days aren't as big a deal as private workouts, but it's still significant that North Carolina QB Drake Maye — linked to the Vikings in many ways — is throwing for teams today.

4. Hey, don't forget its Opening Day for the Twins: Usually this would be the biggest story. It's still significant, even with everything else going on. Byron Buxton bats leadoff today in Kansas City. If you haven't listened to the special season preview podcast, it's right here.

5. If you still have energy, watch the Gophers men's hockey team in the NCAA tournament: With two more wins, the Gophers will reach the Frozen Four in St. Paul. It starts on Thursday night in Sioux Falls against Nebraska Omaha.