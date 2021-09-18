The Timberwolves tied up one of their last official bits of business before training camp starts later this month in officially signing Argentinian guard Leandro Bolmaro.
Bolmaro was the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 draft and will be on a rookie scale deal with team options after the first two years. The Wolves are projected to be around $900,000 below the luxury tax after signing Bolmaro.
Bolmaro, 21, played in Spain last season and for Argentina during the Olympics. Coach Chris Finch said recently Bolmaro has a chance to compete for playing time this season because of his competitiveness
