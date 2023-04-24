Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Timberwolves are already missing Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, two important parts of their rotation, for their playoff series against the Nuggets.

In order to stay alive in Game 5 on Tuesday, the Wolves will have to get by without another key contributor, Kyle Anderson. He will miss Tuesday's game because of a left eye injury he suffered in the second half Sunday. Anderson stayed on the floor after receiving some friendly fire from Anthony Edwards when Edwards accidentally hit him in the head as both were trying to block a shot.

Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 points and 4.9 assists per game in the regular season, and he has also contributed with his defensive versatility and ability to handle the ball and initiate the offense,