Malik Beasley will be lost to the Timberwolves for 4-6 weeks after an MRI on Monday revealed the guard had a grade 3 left hamstring injury.
Beasley is averaging 19.6 points this season.
The Wolves' season ends in six weeks, on May 16.
Guard D'Angelo Russell did return to the lineup Monday at Target Center against Sacramento. Russell had left knee surgery and missed the past 30 games.
