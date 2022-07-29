More than four weeks after free agency began, the Timberwolves had one opening left to fill on their roster — one of their two-way contract slots.

They filled it Friday with the signing of forward Eric Paschall to a one-year, two-way deal, a source confirmed.

Paschall, 25, has spent three years in the league after he was a second-round pick for the Warriors in 2019. He spent his first two seasons with Golden State and averaged 14 points his rookie year, which he spent playing with Wolves guard D'Angelo Russell before Golden State traded Russell to Minnesota.

He spent last season with Utah, where he played 58 games and improved his three-point shooting from 30.1% his first two seasons to 37% with the Jazz. He averaged 12.7 minutes last season and played with new Wolves center Rudy Gobert.

While in Utah, Paschall played for Dell Demps, the former Pelicans general manager who was an assistant coach with the Jazz before joining the Wolves front office this season.

At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Paschall will add some physicality to the Wolves' frontcourt. Paschall played in college at Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats win the 2018 national championship. He tweeted a GIF of Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson doing the "Gritty" shortly after ESPN first reported the news.

The Wolves used their first two-way slot to sign guard A.J. Lawson, who spent last season with Atlanta's G-League team.