The Timberwolves are now down five players after adding two more to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety procotols.

On Monday, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley entered the protocols, the morning after the Wolves moved to .500 on the season with a 111-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center.

Both players started Sunday night. Vanderbilt, the team's second-leading rebounder this season, played 38 minutes and Beverley 30 as the Wolves notched their fourth consecutive victory to move to 15-15.

The team has not announced the additions to the COVID-19 list. Monday's moves were confirmed by an NBA source.

As part of a back-to-back situation, Minnesota has a game at Dallas on Tuesday night.

The Wolves found out shortly before Sunday's game that Josh Okogie would miss the game after presumably testing positive for COVID-19. Anthony Edwards, the team's second leading scorer, and Taurean Prince were already out.

The NBA is allowing teams to sign players to 10-day hardship contracts.

Coach Chris Finch used nine players in Sunday night's game, although Leandro Bolmaro played only two minutes.

Two Wolves — Jake Layman and Jordan McLaughlin — did not play (coach's decision) and two-way players Nathan Knight and McKinley Wright were inactive because they had been transferred to the Iowa Wolves.

Beverley (8.7 points per game) is the team's fifth leading scorer and second in assists (4.7). Vanderbilt averages 6.1 points and 8.6 rebonper game.