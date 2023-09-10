Key player: Kirk Cousins

The Vikings quarterback completed 33 of 44 passes for 344 yards and 39-yard TD to rookie Jordan Addison, but Cousins had three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception — and Baker Mayfield had none. That was the game in a nutshell. Cousins was under pressure for much of the day because of injuries, penalties and ineffectiveness on the offensive line. A sack by former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. caused one of the fumbles, which was recovered by Winfield at the Minnesota 18 and led to a Bucs field goal. Mayfield, who was 6 of 15 for 62 yards in the first half, finished 21 of 34 with 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Key play: Cousins' second-quarter interception at the goal line.

With 23 seconds left in the first half, Cousins threw for K.J. Osborn from the Vikings' 12. The pass was slightly behind Osborn, but the receiver had the ball in his hands before Christian Izien ripped it out for an interception, the Vikings' third turnover of the half. Instead of leading 17-10 at halftime, the Vikings were tied 10-10. They would be down 17-10 the next time they got the ball.

Key number: 20:03-9:57

The Tampa Bay offense had the ball for 10 more minutes than the Vikings offense in the second half after being outgained 287-95 in the first. The opening drive of the second half lasted 8 minutes, 59 seconds and got new life when Vikings rookie Jay Ward lined up in the neutral zone on a field goal attempt. That gave the Bucs a first down, and three plays later, Mayfield hit Trey Palmer for a 7-yard touchdown and a 17-10 lead. The Vikings had only three offensive possessions in the second half, scoring a TD on the first but going three-and-out on the other two.

Up next: at Philadelphia, Thursday, 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

The Vikings lost 24-7 in Philadelphia in Week 2 last season. They are back for Week 2 again, but this time it's Thursday night instead of Monday night, and it's the Eagles' home opener as the reigning NFC champions.

2023 schedule and results

Sept. 10: L, 20-17 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 14: at Philadelphia

Sept. 24: vs. L.A. Chargers

Oct. 1: at Carolina

Oct. 8: vs. Kansas City

Oct. 15: at Chicago

Oct. 23: vs. San Francisco

Oct. 29: at Green Bay

Nov. 5: at Atlanta

Nov. 12: vs. New Orleans

Nov. 19 at Denver

Nov. 27 vs. Chicago

Dec. 10: at Las Vegas

TBA: at Cincinnati

Dec. 24: vs. Detroit

Dec. 31: vs. Green Bay

TBA: at Detroit