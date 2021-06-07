Introduction: Enough happened in Wednesday's Twins game for host Michael Rand to make several notes and for columnist Patrick Reusse to urgently text late at night with the message "call me." Turns out he just wanted to cackle about Alex Colome, Hansel Robles and all that unfolded late in the game when Colome blew a save but Robles returned the favor. Other items of interest: The Twins are now 11-2 in extra inning games since starting 0-8. And Miguel Sano launched the longest home run in the majors this season (495 feet), leading Rand down a path of wondering what to do about the inconsistent slugger next season.

8:00: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins spoke for the first time since Everson Griffen was re-signed by the Vikings and had a pretty short — but smile-filled — answer when asked about Griffen's social media posts earlier this year. You can hear the audio for yourself.

10:00: Minnesota United's Ethan Finlay joins the show and discusses a number of subjects, including: the Loons' rebound after a slow start this season; the identity of this year's team beyond "get the ball to Reynoso"; the joy and stress of being a new father; whether being born in Duluth but moving away at a young age makes Finlay "one of us"; and the Loons' fantasy football league.

28:00: A Little League World Series performance for the ages by a Sioux Falls 12-year-old.

