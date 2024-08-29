This Week in Nature

Black bears are on the move through Minnesota’s North Woods and places such as Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary in Orr (open to the public through Sept. 1). It’s a full-time job to find enough calories for hibernation. Cubs, typically weaned and weighing 25 to 40 pounds, also need to join the hunt for late blueberries, raspberries, wild plums, blackberries, crabapples, service berries and more. Adult bears need 12,000 to 20,000 calories a day, which equates to 40 pounds of berries. It’s why a well-stocked bird feeder can look so tempting.