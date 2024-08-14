There's more to Tinashe's new album, 'Quantum Baby,' than being 'Nasty'

''When I first came on the scene, I was young, I was green. I feel like I've learned so much and gained so much, first of all, self-confidence,'' explained Tinashe. ''Being a young woman in these usually male-dominated spaces, there's usually never any other women in the room. And you'd come in with a producer who's made all these amazing records and you don't wanna tell them what to do — and they're not probably gonna listen to you anyways. So, I think now, I just have a much stronger sense of what I want to do and being able to give that direction.''