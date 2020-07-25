Anyone who enjoyed Regis Philbin on TV over the decades knew he was at his best when he was a little ticked off.

That was true off-screen as well.

The last time I interviewed the legendary broadcaster, who passed away this weekend at the age of 88, it was in advance of his 2009 cabaret show at Grand Casino Hinckley. I started off the phoner by mentioning that he had never performed before in Minnesota.

"I'm SORRY!" he snapped. "I was never INVITED!"

Later, I asked him to name his favorite songwriters. He mentioned Berlin, Styne and Cahn. Then he asked who I thought should make the list.

Bob Dylan is pretty good, I said.

"I don't know anyone today who's walking around humming Dylan," he replied.

When I said that I did, he insisted that a hum a few bars. After some prodding, I attempted a few bars of "Blowin' In the Wind."

He thought that was hilarious.

"I'm going to mention this on the show!" said Philbin, who was still co-hosting "Live With Regis and Kelly" at the time. (He didn't).

When the conversation was over, I challenged Philbin to learn a Dylan song for the Grand Casino appearance. I thought he had shrugged it off. I was wrong.

At the show itself, Philbin made a point of having me stand up in the audience while he launched into his one -- and only -- attempt at "Blowin' In the Wind." After a stanza, he asked for my review. I was honest. It wasn't so hot.

He thought that was hilarious.

Backstage after the show, he blamed the piano player.

I thought that was hilarious.

Goodbye, old friend. You will be missed.