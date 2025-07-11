Twin Cities motorcyclist killed in collision with teenage driver

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a teenage driver at a Twin Cities intersection, officials said.
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 13 at McColl Drive in Savage, the State Patrol said.
David Lawrence Sampson, 54, of Prior Lake, was heading south on Hwy. 13 and collided with a car being driven by 19-year-old Chantelle Kay Hanson, of Savage, according to the patrol.
Sampson died soon after the crash. The patrol said he was not wearing a helmet. Hanson was not injured.
The patrol did not say whether the driver or the motorcyclist had the right of way at the intersection, which is controlled in all directions by stop lights.