Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, So. Carolina
The 6-2 forward was part of a Gamecocks team that won the NCAA title in 2017, reached the Elite Eight in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2019.
The team was 32-1 when this season was cut short.
Has a big upside on offense and appears to be WNBA-ready on defense. Plays with intensity. Averaged 13.1 points and a career-high 5.6 rebounds as a senior.
