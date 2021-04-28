Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

The Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen delve into new guidance that makes mask-wearing optional during games and practices, provide insight into Chet Holmgren's move out west and call out a couple of coaching changes of note in boys' hockey.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:



