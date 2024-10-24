The Latest: Harris and Trump focus on closing messages with rallies in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona

In the 1980s, Trump purchased a full-page ad in The New York Times calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty after the five Black and Latino teenagers were accused of raping and beating a white woman jogger in New York City. The five said they confessed to the crimes under duress, later recanted, and pleaded not guilty. They were convicted after jury trials, but the convictions were vacated in 2002 after another person confessed to the crime. The five men now are known as the Exonerated Five.